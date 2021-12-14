What’s going on with Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial?

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The prosecution has made its case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Starting Thursday, her defense takes its turn. Maxwell has denied all charges levied against her. Her defense contends she’s being victimized by a need to make someone pay for the alleged crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on his own sex-abuse charges. With just days left in Maxwell’s trial, it’s time to take stock of developments. There’s a good chance the trial will be over before the end of the year. Read on to find out about her accusers, her history and her jailhouse reading list.