Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister says that the former Soviet republic has “no plans to attack anyone,” and its gathering of troops is purely defensive amid speculations of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month. In recent weeks, there has been a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border which has led to Western diplomatic efforts to prevent an invasion, which the Kremlin has denied it is planning. The minister said Tuesday in Stockholm war in Ukraine means war in Europe, and that “there are clear signals from the international community that Ukraine will not be left alone in case of a Russian invasion.”