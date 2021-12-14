‘Return of Jedi,’ ‘Selena’ added to National Film Registry

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color.. The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that films including “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street” are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year. Lopez’s starring role in the 1997 biographical film “Selena” and Tyson’s “Sounder” in 1972 made the registry as well. The oldest film selected was “Ringling Brothers Parade Film” in 1902.