Relatives of slain mom, daughter speak at Payne hearing

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has heard from relatives of a woman and daughter who were brutally stabbed and killed in their apartment in 1987. Family members of Charisse Christopher and her daughter Lacie Jo say their lives have been shattered by the killings. They spoke during a sentencing hearing Tuesday for Pervis Payne, who had been on death row for the slayings. He was removed from death row last month after he was found to be intellectually disabled. A judge must decide whether Payne will serve two life terms consecutively or at the same time. The decision will determine whether Payne is eligible for parole in about 30 years, or after six.