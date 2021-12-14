Police: Delivery driver ran over elderly couple’s groceries

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Charges are expected soon for a Minnesota grocery cart delivery worker accused of driving over sacks of food meant for an elderly couple because she was angry about their sign supporting law enforcement. Police say the incident happened Dec. 6 after the couple ordered $50 worth of groceries to be delivered to their home in the north Twin Cities suburb of Blaine. The driver allegedly scribbled a note on the receipt that called police “racist pigs.” Investigators say the pro-police sign was in the front yard of the home but did not describe it. The couple received a full refund from Instacart, which said it fired the delivery driver.