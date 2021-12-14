Gasoline truck explodes in northern Haiti; dozens killed

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials in Haiti say a truck carrying gasoline has exploded and killed more than 40 people. Reports say that dozens of others have been injured. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said Tuesday that the explosion late Monday occurred in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien. No further details were immediately available. Police didn’t immediately return calls requesting comment. A passerby said he saw people using buckets to scoop up gasoline from the truck. The explosion occurred as the Carribean country struggles with a severe shortage of fuel and spiraling gas prices.