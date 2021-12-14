Malta legalizes adult-use cannabis possession, cultivation

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta has decriminalized the possession and cultivation of cannabis for personal use by adults. Lawmakers also took steps Tuesday to set up what could become Europe’s first cannabis regulatory authority. Under the new legislative package, it will become legal for anyone 18 and over to possess up to 7 grams of cannabis and to cultivate up to four plants. However, consuming cannabis in public or in the presence of minors remains illegal and subject to fines. The minister who sponsored the legislation, Owen Bonnici, said the package aimed “stop treating people who are not criminals like criminals.” It was passed despite opposition from the Nationalist Party and must be signed into law by the president.