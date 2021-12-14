Cities wracked by opioids close to getting $26B settlement

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of towns across the United States that were wracked by the opioid crisis are on the precipice of receiving billions of dollars in the second-biggest legal settlement in U.S. history. The $26 billion from three drug distributors and a pharmaceutical manufacturer would address damage wrought by the opioid epidemic, which the federal government declared in 2017 was a public health emergency. States, counties and cities face a deadline in three weeks to sign onto the settlement, and most have agreed to do so. But a few holdouts remain, including Oregon, where disagreements have emerged between state and local government officials.