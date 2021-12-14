Skip to Content
California cleans up after powerful storm drenches state

By JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleanup is under way after a powerful storm swept through California, setting rainfall records in the drought-stricken state but also triggering rescue efforts on a raging river and in canyon communities hit by mudslides. The National Weather Service reports remarkable rainfall, including 11 inches over 72 hours just north of San Francisco.  More than 8 inches fell in one area of Santa Barbara County. The storm prompted officials to shut down a 40-mile stretch of the iconic Highway 1 in the Big Sur area. The coastal route will remain closed indefinitely while crews repair damage and clean up rocks in lanes.

