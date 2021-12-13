No troops disciplined in US strike killing Afghan civilians

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — No U.S. troops involved in the August drone strike that killed innocent Kabul civilians and children will face disciplinary action, U.S. defense officials said Monday. Officials said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved recommendations from the generals who lead U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command, based on the findings of an independent Pentagon review released last month. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss decisions not yet made public. The Aug. 29 drone strike on a white Toyota Corolla sedan, killed Zemerai Ahmadi and nine family members, including seven children. Ahmadi was an employee of an American humanitarian organization. The military says the strike was a tragic mistake, not caused by misconduct or negligence.