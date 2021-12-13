Skip to Content
2-month-old, longtime florist, judge among tornado victims

By DYLAN LOVAN and RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press

A clearer picture of some of the dozens of victims of tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South is emerging. Among those who perished were a 2-month old whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat/ Other victims included a longtime florist from Tennessee, an Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois as well as a Kentucky judge known for his common sense. Details about the victims began to trickle out Monday as authorities worked to restore power and residents waded through debris. 

The Associated Press

