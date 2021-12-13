Long queues form as UK starts booster blitz against omicron

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Long lines have formed for booster shots in Britain as the government urged all adults to get them and also reported the country’s first death involving the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone 18 and up would be offered a third vaccine dose by Dec. 31 to help withstand a coronavirus “tidal wave” driven by the variant. About 10 people are in U.K. hospitals with COVID-19 caused by omicron, and Johnson on Monday reported the country’s first death involving omicron. Health authorities say omicron is likely to replace delta as the dominant strain in the U.K. within days.