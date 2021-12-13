India’s Modi opens project in holy town with a big splash

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE

Associated Press

VARANASI, India (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a dip in the sacred Ganges River before a crowd of thousands, as he opened part of a large-scale development project in the holy city of Varanasi. The highlight of the opening ceremony on Monday was a $45 million corridor meant to facilitate pilgrims’ visits to some of India’s holiest sites. The corridor connects the river where pilgrims bathe, with the centuries-old Vishwanath temple. Modi’s ruling party is looking to garner support in Varanasi’s state of Uttar Pradesh ahead of key state elections throughout the country. Varanasi, the most revered city for Hindus, is also the parliamentary constituency of Modi.