Gunmen kill 2, injure 12 in attack on police bus in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say a gun attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir has killed two police and wounded a dozen others, hours after government forces killed two militants in a brief shootout. The police statement on Monday said gunmen sprayed with bullets a bus carrying police on the outskirts of Srinagar, the region’s main city. The attack came hours after police killed two suspected militants in a brief shootout in another neighborhood of Srinagar. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.