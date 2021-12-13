Ex-Alibaba employee warns going public causes victims ‘hurt’

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — An employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba who was fired after she went public with a sexual assault allegation says she is not encouraging other victims in China to come forward because doing so “will only cause them to suffer more hurt.” The employee, surnamed Zhou, had gone public in August with accusations that a fellow employee had sexually assaulted her during a business trip. The case prompted a public outcry over the handling of sexual assault cases in China. In November, Zhou was sent a letter informing her about the termination of her employment, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.