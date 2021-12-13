‘Dr. Oz’ show ending next month, as star runs for Senate

NEW YORK (AP) — Sony says that the ‘Dr. Oz’ syndicated talk show will end next month, with its star Mehmet Oz now a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. It will be replaced in most parts of the country by a hybrid cooking-talk show hosted in part by Oz’s daughter Daphne. Some television stations with viewers in Pennsylvania had already dropped Oz’s show for fear that federal “equal time” rules would compel them to offer space on the air to his political rivals. Daphne Oz’s ‘The Good Dish’ is a spinoff of segments seen on her father’s show, recalling the doctor’s own start as a feature on Oprah Winfrey’s show.