Car in Niagara Falls rescue attempt went over brink

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — State parks officials say a car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls and cannot be seen from the shore. A U.S. Coast Guard swimmer who descended by a cable from a hovering helicopter pulled a woman’s body from the car Wednesday. State park police say the woman likely drove into the river on purpose. The car was last seen above the American Falls Saturday night amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday.