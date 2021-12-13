AP-NORC poll: Omicron raises COVID worry but not precautions

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed virus outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise. But fewer say that they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 36% of Americans now say they are very or extremely worried that they or a member of their family will be infected with the virus, up from 25% in late October. Another 31% now say they’re somewhat worried.