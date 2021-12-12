Tornado survivor: ‘Not knowing is worse than knowing’

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Autumn Kirks and her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, were both working the night shift at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, when a massive tornado struck. Now her boyfriend is missing — and all she can do is wait. On Sunday, Kirks stood outside His House Ministries in Mayfield, where people have been told to go to wait for word about the missing. In the aftermath of the tornado that roared through the western Kentucky darkness early Saturday morning, the chances for good news seem to diminish by the hour. Dozens of people across five states were killed, and the death toll is expected to go higher.