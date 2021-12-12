New Caledonia votes on whether to stay part of France

By CHARLOTTE ANTOINE-PERRON

Associated Press

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia cast ballots Sunday on whether to break away from France. But pro-independence forces called for a boycott because of the pandemic and what it called unfair actions by the state. A tropical storm also threatened to dampen enthusiasm for the vote. Turnout at some polling stations seemed lower than during two previous referendums on independence. The three votes were part of a decades-long decolonization effort. The referendum is important for French geopolitical ambitions in Indo-Pacific, and it is being closely watched amid growing Chinese influence in the region.