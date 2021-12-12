PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he will travel to the United Arab Emirates, the first visit to the country by an Israeli premier. The trip Sunday is part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program. Bennett’s one-day trip to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, is a milestone for both Israel and its new leader.