2 Palestinians killed during funeral in Lebanon refugee camp

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says two Palestinians were killed when gunfire broke out during the funeral of a Hamas member killed in days earlier in a refugee camp. The source of the gunfire fire Sunday was not immediately clear. The National News Agency said an argument broke out during the funeral, leading to the gunfire and the casualties. Palestinian officials disagreed on the source of the gunfire. One said it was errant shots fro m mourners fired in commemoration, while another said it came from malicious infiltrators. Lebanese security forces don’t operate inside the refugee camps, where security is in the hands of Palestinian factions who often compete for clout.