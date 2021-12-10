US envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A U.S. State Department envoy has conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base. The visit by Counselor Derek Chollet comes days after the United States ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses. Chollet says his discussions with Cambodia’s foreign minister also involved the role Cambodia intends to play as the new chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, whose efforts to mediate peace in Myanmar have fallen short. He says he reiterated Washington’s concerns about Cambodia’s relationship with China.