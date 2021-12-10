Timeline of events surrounding Texas’ ban on most abortions

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has banned most abortions since early September under a law that has created the biggest curb to abortion in the U.S. in nearly 50 years. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday again allowed the law to remain in a place in a ruling that allows abortion clinics to continue their legal fight. Texas clinics have spent months asking courts to halt the the law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected. That’s usually around six weeks, which is before some women even know they are pregnant. Although the Supreme Court has allowed clinics to continue challenging the law, the justices dismissed a separate challenge brought by the Justice Department.