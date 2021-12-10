Russia presses West for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat has warned the United States and its NATO allies that their own security would suffer if they “torpedo” providing Russia with certain military guarantees. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the West to provide guarantees that would preclude NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying troops and weapons there. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during a news conference Friday that while it would be “naïve” to expect those security guarantees to be made soon, Moscow remains committed to getting them. Tensions between Moscow and the West have worsened in recent weeks over a Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine that stoked fears about a possible invasion.