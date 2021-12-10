Man arrested after Quran damaged at Arizona State University

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University police have arrested a 38-year-old homeless man they say is responsible for damaging Islamic literature and a copy of the Quran at the campus library. Police are investigating a motive for damage at the Hayden Library’s interfaith room on Wednesday. Before the arrest, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called it a hate crime and the ASU Muslim Students Association posted photos of burned and torn pages with Arabic writing and damage to a wall. Authorities say officers arrested the man after a witness reported to library staff that he tore up several magazines and books. Officers connected him to the earlier damage of Islamic materials through surveillance footage.