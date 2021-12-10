Japan confirms 8 more cases of new coronavirus variant

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Health officials in Japan have confirmed eight more cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 12. The health ministry says the eight tested positive when they arrived at Japanese airports from late November to earlier this month. Japan eased border controls last month as it gradually expanded social and economic activities, but has since restored a ban on foreign entrants and limited daily arrivals to 3,500 people. Japan has stepped up quarantine requirements in response to the new variant, and the government has secured 10,000 hotel rooms.