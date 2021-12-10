Afghans seek help for women back home before it’s too late

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

GOLEM, Albania (AP) — Women who were evacuated to Albania after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan are urging the international community to pay attention to the plight of the Afghan women and girls who were left behind. Some 550 evacuated Afghans are in the Albanian coastal town of Golem. For more than two weeks, women in the group wrote articles, posted social media messages and contacted foreign authorities and organizations to remind people about the severe gender discrimination in their homeland. A board member of the Afghan Women’s Network said Friday that the campaign arose out of conversations with relatives and friends describing what’s it been like to be barred from working or attending school.