4 Bulgarian parties agree to form centrist-led government

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The leaders of four Bulgarian parties say they’ve agreed to form a centrist-led coalition that would end a months-long political crisis, giving a country beset by economic and health problems its first regular government since April. Friday’s agreement followed lengthy talks between the winner of last month’s general election, the centrist We Continue the Change (PP) party, two right-leaning parties and a Socialist party. Combined, the four parties will control 134 seats in Bulgaria’s 240-seat parliament, which is set to vote on approving the new government on Monday. Under the agreement, PP leader Kiril Petkov, 41, will be the coalition’s nominee for prime minister, tasked with steering European Union member Bulgaria out of a twin health and economic crisis.