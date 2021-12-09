Women breaking through to top roles in Black churches

By ADELLE M. BANKS of Religion News Service and PETER SMITH of The Associated Press

Most major Black Christian denominations in the U.S. have no doctrinal bar to ordained women leaders, and women have preached and been ordained in historically Black churches since at least the 19th century. Yet denominational leadership remained all-male until the 21st century, and women are still the exception in the top rungs. Three historically Black Methodist denominations have ordained women bishops since 2000, though most of their bishops are men. And this year, the Rev. Gina Stewart became the first woman president of a major Black Baptist organization, the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Mission Society.