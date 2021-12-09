School district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

Two lawsuits seeking $100 million each have been filed against a Michigan school district, its superintendent and others after four students were fatally shot and others wounded at Oxford High School. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says the lawsuits were filed in Detroit federal by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, a 17-year-old senior who was shot in the neck Nov. 30, and her sister Bella, a 14-year-old ninth grader who was next to her. Named in the suits are the Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Oxford High’s principal and others. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the district. Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore, was arrested and is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.