Q&A: Freed from a tough past, Anuel AA wants to inspire

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Anuel AA finally felt free to express himself uncensored on his new album, “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren” (Legends Never Die). It came out on the the trap and reggaeton star’s 29th birthday, and landed soon after he finished his three-year probation in a case of illegal possession of weapons for which he also spent 10 months in jail. It is Anuel AA’s third solo studio album and has has already topped “Top Latin Albums” and “Latin Rhythm Albums” charts this week. Ten of its 15 songs made an appearance on the “Hot Latin Songs” chart.