Pakistani Taliban won’t extend cease-fire with government

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban says the militant group will not extend a cease-fire agreed to a month ago and accuses the government of not honoring the deal by failing to release 102 of their fighters. The spokesman released a statement in which he claims that government forces are continuing to carry out operations against the group, known as TTP. The cease-fire started on Nov. 9 and ends at midnight on Thursday. There was no immediate comment from the authorities. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate militant group from the Taliban in Afghanistan, who took over that country in August.