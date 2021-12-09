New indictments: Murdaugh now facing more than 50 charges

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prominent South Carolina attorney who wife and son were gunned down six months ago in unsolved killings has been indicted on 21 more charges that he stole settlement and other money from clients. The latest state grand jury indictments against Alex Murdaugh include seven more alleged schemes between 2016 and 2020 where the attorney told clients their settlements were smaller than expected then took the money for himself. When combined with previous charges from the state grand jury, Murdaugh faces nearly 50 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; computer crimes; money laundering and forgery. State prosecutors said he has stolen more than $6.2 million.