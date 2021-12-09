EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees who must earn benefits. It’s the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides. The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like Uber and Deliveroo. Uber says it’s committed to improving work conditions but worries about the EU proposal “putting thousands of jobs at risk, crippling small businesses in the wake of the pandemic and damaging vital services that consumers across Europe rely on.”