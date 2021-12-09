COVID-19 reunion: Tearful patients, nurses share memories

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Coronavirus survivors held an emotional reunion at a hospital in Southern California with the nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors who saved their lives at a time when little was known about the virus. They shared hugs, memories and photos at an event Thursday marking Providence Mission Hospital’s 50th anniversary. They also added items to a time capsule created so future generations will remember the pandemic. It also was a reunion for the staff that volunteered to work in the first coronavirus unit in the hospital in Mission Viejo. Many have since moved on to other jobs. The unit disbanded earlier this year but was recently reopened following a rise in virus cases.