Chinese astronauts give science lesson from space station

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese astronauts are beaming back a science lesson from the country’s under-construction space station. The lesson Thursday focused on physics, aiming to illustrate how the weightless environment affects buoyancy, how things move and even optics. Students from five cities, including Beijing and the semi-autonomous region of Hong Kong, took part in the lesson and peppered the astronauts with questions about living conditions in space. Wang Yaping, the only woman aboard the station, served as the main instructor, while Ye Guangfu assisted and commander-in-chief Zhai Zhigang worked the camera. Wang had taught a similar lesson while aboard one of China’s earlier experimental stations in 2013. The three arrived at the station in October for a six-month stay.