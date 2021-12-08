UN says large quantities of food looted in northern Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says large quantities of U.N. food earmarked for malnourished people in northern Ethiopia have been looted from warehouses, reportedly by elements of Tigrayan forces and the local population. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday the small-scale theft of food from warehouses in the town of Kombolcha in the Amhara region escalated to mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha area in recent days. He said three U.N. World Food Program trucks used for humanitarian operations were also commandeered by military personnel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tigray fighters and government forces have been fighting since November 2020.