Talks on Ukraine would pose challenge of their own for Biden

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MATTHEW LEE and NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. will take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilizing new invasion of Ukraine. But any negotiations to peacefully resolve Europe’s tangled East-West rivalries will present minefields all their own for the U.S. president. For Biden, the challenge will be encouraging Kyiv to accept some of the facts on the ground in areas of eastern Ukraine now controlled by Russia-backed separatists. And to do so without appearing to cave to Putin.