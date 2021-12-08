Pence navigates Trump’s shadow during New Hampshire visit

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited early-voting New Hampshire, where he delivered a speech railing against President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy, schmoozed with local activists, dropped by holiday parties, shopped at a local bakery and raised money for state Republicans. It’s the kind of packed schedule one might expect from a top-tier presidential contender on the campaign trail. It is part of a national publicity tour as Pence lays the groundwork for a potential 2024 presidential run. But looming over Pence and his potential rivals is former President Donald Trump, who has made clear that he, too, is seriously considering running again.