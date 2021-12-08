Norway caps indoor gatherings to ward off coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian government is introducing a 10-person limit for gatherings at private homes to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases, although the number will be increased to 20 on Christmas and New Year’s eves. It also is capping attendance at public events without assigned seating at 50. In addition, the government says it’s advising people to work from home when possible and reintroducing a social distancing requirement for restaurants. The measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and are set to last for four weeks. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony scheduled to take place Friday at Oslo City Hall will have fewer guests and a face mask requirement.