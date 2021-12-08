MacKenzie Scott won’t say how much she’s giving ‘this time’

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

In a blog post titled “No Dollar Signs This Time,” billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said she won’t reveal how much she has given to charity since her last round of donations earlier this year, in an effort to reduce the attention she draws. Scott, whose fortunes is estimated by Forbes at $59 billion, said she wants to let the nonprofits she gives to “speak for themselves first if they choose to, with the hope that when they do, media focuses on their contributions instead of mine.” She has promised to give her wealth away “until the safe is empty.” But her latest announcement is likely going to increase calls from critics about her giving style.