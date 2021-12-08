Diplomatic boycotts, Peng case test IOC before Beijing Games

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The president of the International Olympic Committee has done his best to stay neutral as Canada, Britain and Australia followed the United States in announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Games in Beijing. Thomas Bach tried to spin the diplomatic snub into a positive by noting each country is allowing its athletes and teams to compete in Beijing. Bach says “we have our full focus on the athletes.” Bach also praised himself for his video calls with tennis player Peng Shuai. The former Olympian from China has mostly disappeared from public view since accusing a former top Communist Party official of sexually assaulting her.