Car plunges into river just above brink of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A car has entered the Niagara River and is stuck in the rapids near the brink of Niagara Falls. It is not yet known how or where the car entered the water and whether anyone is inside. The gray car is almost completely submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater current. The Niagara Gazette reports the vehicle is about 100 yards from the brink at Prospect Point, a prime viewing area for the falls. Emergency crews are working to pull the vehicle from the water.