An Afghan village shrivels in worst drought in decades

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KAMAR KALAGH, Afghanistan (AP) — The worst drought in Afghanistan in decades is now entering its second year, exacerbated by climate change. The dry spell has hit 25 of the country’s 34 provinces, and this year’s wheat harvest is estimated to be down 20% from the year before. Along with fighting, the drought has contributed to driving more than 700,000 people from their homes this year. The onset of winter will only increase the potential for disaster. In a small village of western Afghanistan, life is shriveling away as residents try to squeeze out what little water is left from their dwindling well.