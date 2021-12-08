7 UN peacekeepers killed, 3 critically hurt in central Mali

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says seven U.N. peacekeepers were killed and three critically injured when their vehicle was blasted by an improvised explosive device in central Mali. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says it was one of the highest death tolls in Mali, which has been in the forefront of attacks on U.N. peacekeepers. He says the IED detonated Wednesday in the Bandiagara region, hitting the vehicle carrying peacekeepers from Togo who were part of a U.N. logistics convoy. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on Malian authorities to identify the perpetrators so they can be brought to justice swiftly.