Malaysian court upholds ex-premier Najib’s graft conviction

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Appeal Court will rule Wednesday whether to acquit ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak or uphold his conviction and 12-year jail sentence linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. Najib mounted an appeal after a high court ruled in July 2020 that he was guilty of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering. The ruling was part of the first of several corruption trials against Najib that are linked to the 1MDB scandal, which sparked investigations in the U.S. and several other countries. If his conviction is upheld, Najib can still appeal to the country’s top Federal Court.