Chile’s congress approves same-sex marriages, adoptions

By EVA VERGARA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Both houses of Chile’s congress have voted to approve a marriage equality bill that also includes authorization for adoptions by same-sex couples. The initiative was approved Tuesday first by the Senate on a 21-8 vote, with three abstentions, and shortly afterward by the Chamber of Deputies with 82 votes in favor, 20 against and two abstentions. After the vote in the chamber, several deputies hugged, including some from opposing parties. The measure now goes to President Sebastián Piñera, who supported the bill. It will enter into force 90 days after its publication in the official gazette.