Kelsea Ballerini feels her way through her new poetry book

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

New York (AP) — Country music star Kelsea Ballerini had no intentions of starting a new job as an author in 2020. She did plan to tour her new album, “Kelsea” — then the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the world. As COVID-19 all but stopped the touring industry, the Grammy nominee began to express her feelings through poetry, which led to her new book “Feel Your Way Through.” The Grammy nominee also penned “His Name Was Ryan” which details witnessing her 15-year-old classmate Ryan McDonald get shot and killed by another classmate in the school cafeteria at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.