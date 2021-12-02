India confirms omicron variant cases, says get the shot now

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has confirmed its first two cases of the omicron coronavirus variant. The Health Ministry says the cases involve two men in southern Karnataka state. It says they came from abroad, but did not say where. Health official Lav Agarwal says all contacts of the two men have been traced and tested for the virus. India has already classified at least 12 “at risk” and six “ultra-risk” countries in response to the omicron variant. Travelers from those countries are being tested after they arrive in India. Genome sequencing is also being done to detect the variant. So far, India has tested nearly 8,000 passengers. Some states have issued restrictions for some international arrivals.